Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

MEDP stock opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.78. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 8.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Medpace by 105,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,212,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,336,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,260 shares of company stock worth $32,334,859. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

