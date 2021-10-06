ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Raymond James

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SOL. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,902. The company has a market capitalization of $429.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 349.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.