Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $29.29 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,938,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

