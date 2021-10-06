Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

REG stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 5,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,990. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

