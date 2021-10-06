RED Price Hits $0.0034 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. RED has a total market capitalization of $443,816.98 and $3,426.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

