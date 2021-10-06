Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Realogy worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Realogy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Realogy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 140,623 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

