Real Estate Investors plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RLE traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40.30 ($0.53). The company had a trading volume of 77,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,783. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

