Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

NGT opened at C$67.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.85 and a 12 month high of C$90.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

