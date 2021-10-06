Raymond James Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $81.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

NEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,910. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

