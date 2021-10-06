Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after buying an additional 138,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,983. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

