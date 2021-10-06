QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,277. The company has a market cap of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

