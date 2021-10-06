Quarterhill’s (QTRH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

QTRH has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE:QTRH remained flat at $C$2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.83 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

