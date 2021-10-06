QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.62.

QCOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 211,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $119.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

