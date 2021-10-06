Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.