Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Xylem stock opened at $122.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.29. Xylem has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock worth $12,499,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

