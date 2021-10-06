Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

