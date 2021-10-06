Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $120.34 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,971,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

