Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Cut by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of ERF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Enerplus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

