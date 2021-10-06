Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BlackLine, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BlackLine in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

NASDAQ BL opened at $116.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,918 shares of company stock worth $26,161,215. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

