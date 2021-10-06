Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Lifted by B. Riley

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of GSL opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.