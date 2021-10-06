Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of STT opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

