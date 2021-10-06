Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Raised by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGT. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.96.

Newmont stock opened at C$67.69 on Wednesday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.01. The firm has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.