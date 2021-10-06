Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 233.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

