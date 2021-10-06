Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 87,930 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $94,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.05. 2,748,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

