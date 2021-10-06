Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 390,422 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $80,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,382,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

