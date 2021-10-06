Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 132,370 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,370 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $128,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock worth $202,192,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,070. The stock has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.