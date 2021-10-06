Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 159,820 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $257,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 323,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

