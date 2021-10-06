Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 48,960 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom worth $42,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $541.83. 483,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.02 and a 200-day moving average of $439.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

