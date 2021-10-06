PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ADOOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 10,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.83.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
