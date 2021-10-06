PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ADOOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 10,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

