ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 453,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,225,985 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

