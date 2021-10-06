ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,064,364 shares.The stock last traded at $121.30 and had previously closed at $122.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.61.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.