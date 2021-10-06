ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 133.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935,845 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PetMed Express worth $52,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PetMed Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PetMed Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PetMed Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PetMed Express by 3.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $541.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of research firms have commented on PETS. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

