ProShare Advisors LLC Has $78.34 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 180.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $78,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 992,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,435. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

