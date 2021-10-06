ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,808 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $64,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,617,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $372.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

