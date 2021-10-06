ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,930 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $123,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 390,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,521,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 107,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,810,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

