Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,768. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

