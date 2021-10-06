Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $2,863,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Progyny stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 10,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,389. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

