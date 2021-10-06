Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 224,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,280. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

