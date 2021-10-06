Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of VOOG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.87. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.56. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.15 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

