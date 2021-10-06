Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after buying an additional 1,591,058 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 11,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,481. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

