Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 49,615 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,155,000 after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 5,060,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

