Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,422. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

