Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 22,088 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,458. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

