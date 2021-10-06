Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,405,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12,773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.