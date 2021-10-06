Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after buying an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12,773.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

