Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $664.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

