Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,632 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of WisdomTree Investments worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $861.65 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

