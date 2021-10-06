Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

