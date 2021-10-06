Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,700 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $701.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

