Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,139 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

